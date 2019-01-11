Kendall Jenner returns for latest Longchamp campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Longchamp spring/summer 2019 campaign. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 11 — American model Kendall Jenner — a Longchamp ambassador since April 2018 — is back in front of the brand’s lens for the spring/summer 2019 season. This time, she channels the new collection’s free spirit — part Parisian chic, part California cool.

The reality TV star Kendall Jenner has quickly earned a prime position in the world of fashion and modelling. She has even become the most popular model on social media with no fewer than 145 million followers on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Suffice to say that brands and designers are falling over each other to make the young model their new muse.

But it was to Longchamp that the model turned in 2018, becoming its global brand ambassador. And so, for the second consecutive season, Kendall Jenner fronts the French luxury brand’s latest must-have creations.

Shot by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson, the American model fronts with natural style this Longchamp collection, inspired by Parisian elegance and Californian cool, all infused with seventies glamour. It’s a style that suits the Los Angeles native to perfection.

This season’s essentials feature feline prints, fringes and the iconic ikat motif, as well as gladiator-style sandals and the “Amazone” bag, an icon of the spring/summer 2019 season. This notably lands in a red quilted leather version with a leopard-print strap.

As well as Longchamp, Kendall Jenner recently starred in the Roberto Cavalli spring/summer 2019 campaign, and the Miu Miu Resort 2019 campaign. She also featured in the most recent edition of the legendary Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. — AFP-Relaxnews