Judges’ first duty to ‘preserve, protect, defend’ Constitution, says AG

Thomas reminded judges that they are judicially accountable in the discharge of their duties, even as they are given more discretionary powers as part of their judicial independence after a regime change.

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 — Attorney General Tommy Thomas said today judges are the guardians of the Federal Constitution — the country’s founding document and its highest law.

As such, he added that judges must also remember they are judicially accountable in the discharge of their duties, even as they are given more discretionary powers as part of their judicial independence after a regime change.

“First they must preserve, protect and defend the Federal Constitution.

“Judges must take seriously their constitutional duty as the neutral, impartial and independent arbiter in disputes between the state and individuals,” he said in his speech at the opening of the legal year 2019 here.

He urged judges to cast away any self-imposed reluctance, whether conscious or otherwise, when ruling on constitutional disputes involving the government.

“Judicial independence must not be at the expense of judicial accountability,” he stressed.

