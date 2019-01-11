Malaysia’s pop queen Siti Nurhaliza turns 40, embraces life with career and family

Siti turns 40 today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Jan 11 — She has spent more than half her life in the public eye and Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza continues to endear herself to fans and Malaysians on her 40th birthday today.

But this year’s celebration is extra special for the pop queen.

All because of her 10-month-old baby Siti Aafiyah.

Siti Aafiyah, born on March 19 last year, has brought more joy to the artist’s life and she said having her is her most meaningful birthday gift.

“This year’s celebration will be the most meaningful yet as I have Aafiyah around me.

“I was pregnant with her last year and gave birth a couple of months later and she is the most valuable birthday present I’ve ever received,” she told Malay Mail.

Her daughter, Siti Aafiyah is her biggest joy in life. Picture from Instagram / Siti Nurhaliza. — Picture via Instagram/Siti Nurhaliza

Her one birthday wish she hopes to fulfil this year is to stay healthy.

“For this year, my biggest hope is to stay healthy and to become a better individual by giving back to the society.

“Every birthday is special in its own way because I’m still given the chance to breathe, to be more dedicated, and to work and support my family. All these are important things to me,” she said.

As for now, Siti is still unsure how she would unwind on this special day but admitted it should be no different compared to other years.

“Every year my husband will celebrate my birthday. Besides that, I also celebrate my birthday with my fans, the Sitizoners.

“My family members, husband (Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa) are usually the first to wish me while my fans sometimes even start a countdown before January 11 before wishing me.”

Siti Nurhaliza’s husband, Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, is among the first to always wish her ‘Happy Birthday’. — Picture via Instagram/Siti Nurhaliza

This year marks her 23rd year in her illustrious career which begun in 1995.

Little did a then 16-year-old think she would ever go on to achieve a success at this rate alongside close to 300 local and international awards in the music industry.

“I first stepped foot into the music industry because I wanted to share my talent. What I have achieved up to today was something out of my expectations, but it is a product of my hard work over the years.

“I’m thankful for the chance to be an artist which has reaped me many benefits and allowed me the chance to lead a more meaningful life.”

Astro Awani reported on Monday that her diehard fans known as Sitizoners will celebrate their idol’s birthday at an undisclosed location on Saturday, January 12.

The group established in 2004, has more than 10,000 members from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei.

Siti added she will want to put in yet another memorable performance for her fans when her Siti Nurhaliza On Tour gets underway.

“I want to put out my best performance yet and meet all of my fans from Jakarta, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

“I also hope this tour will continue at the Royal Albert Hall in London in April.”

We at Malay Mail would like to wish you a very happy birthday, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza!