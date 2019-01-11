Ringgit unchanged against US dollar in early trade

The ringgit traded mostly higher against other major currencies, except against the Singapore dollar. It declined to 3.0291/0337 from 3.0286/0334 recorded on Thursday's close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The ringgit was unchanged against the US dollar in early trade this morning as reduced optimism surrounding US-China trade talks was offset by market expectation over no further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve this year.

At 9.19am, the ringgit stood unchanged from yesterday’s close of 4.0950/1000.

A dealer said traders were adopting a “wait and see” approach before making their next move.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly higher against other major currencies, except against the Singapore dollar. It declined to 3.0291/0337 from 3.0286/0334 recorded on Thursday's close.

The local unit rose against the yen to 3.7784/7840 from 3.7882/7931, improved against the British pound to 5.2232/2300 from 5.2256/2337 and was higher against the euro at 4.7146/7212 from 4.7191/7253. — Bernama