Bursa opens higher on buying sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today on continued buying momentum with interest noted for penny stocks and selected heavyweights.

At 9.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.36 points better at 1,683.24 from Thursday's close of 1,678.88 and after opening 6.11 points higher at 1,684.99.

Market breadth was positive, as gainers led losers 244 to 99, with 184 counters unchanged, 1,336 untraded and 23 others were suspended.

Turnover amounted to 446.05 million shares worth RM134.53 million.

Maybank Investment Bank said domestic sentiment has eased with profit-taking likely to begin following the recent brief rally.

"Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to range between 1,660 and 1,690 today. Downside supports are noted at 1,658 and 1,644,” it said in a note today.

For heavyweights, both MISC and TNB were each six sen higher at RM6.49 and RM13.92, respectively, Maybank added one sen to RM9.46 while Maxis and Axiata were three sen better at RM5.67 and RM4.03.

Public Bank fell 12 sen to RM24.68, Petronas Chemicals declined four sen to RM8.66 and IHH Healthcare eased one sen to RM5.74.

Of actives, VS Industry rose three sen to 89.5 sen, FGV Holdings increased six sen to 84.5 sen, Bumi Armada and Sino Hua-An gained one sen each to 16.5 sen and 23 sen, respectively, while APFT edged down half-a-sen to 1.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 36.48 points to 11,601.85, the FBMT 100 Index rose 34.88 points to 11,486.59 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 65.53 points to 11,551.74.

The FBM Ace Index was up 25.68 points at 4,453.03 while the FBM 70 bagged 62.26 points to 13,512.84.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index advanced 16.63 points to 17,405.68, the Plantation Index increased 41.03 points to 7,081.96 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.08 of-a-point to 164.79. — Bernama