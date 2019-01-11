Mazda celebrating 30th anniversary with special edition MX-5 Miata

Mazda teases special edition MX-5. — Picture courtesy of Mazda

NEW YORK, Jan 11 — Jan Mazda has indicated that a special, 30th anniversary edition of the MX-5 will make its public debut at the Chicago Auto Show in February.

For the model’s 30th birthday, Mazda will be releasing a special edition of the MX-5 in the same place that the original icon debuted back in 1989: the Chicago Auto Show.

The company released just one teaser image of the car and announced that the world premiere will take place on opening day of the Chicago Auto Show February 9, where it will be on display until the 18th.

From the image — which is difficult to understand at first glance — we can tell that the model will either be a deep orange or bright red. Basically, that’s all the information that can be collected from the contorted image of the MX-5.

For its 25th anniversary in 2014 — which the company celebrated at the New York Auto Show — the MX-5 was launched in a bold, metallic red with white leather upholstery and door trims. As for the specs, the special edition didn’t get any notable upgrades from the standard model apart from the colour changes, so it’s likely the 30th birthday version will get the same treatment.

Beside the special edition on display at the show, you can also see the Mazda3, Mazda6, Mazda CX-9, Mazda CX-5, and Mazda CX-3.

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 starts at US$25,730 (RM105,493). In 2014, the anniversary edition was nearly US$10,000 more than the standard model, so expect the limited quantity of the 30th edition to start somewhere around US$36,000. — AFP-Relaxnews