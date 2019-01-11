UK Govt commits £300M on ‘peace’ projects in N Ireland

Protesters participate in an anti-Brexit demonstration at City Hall in central Belfast, Northern Ireland October 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 11 — Britain today announced hundreds of millions of pounds in funding “to support peace in Northern Ireland” after Brexit, continuing for another seven years a shared initiative with Ireland and the EU.

The British government said it will commit around £300 million (RM1.5 billion) to the “Peace Plus” plan, which will run from 2021 until 2027.

The scheme started in 1995 to promote economic and social progress in Northern Ireland and the border region of Ireland and ends in 2020.

“This funding will help deliver vital projects on both sides of the Irish border, supporting cooperation and reconciliation and ensuring that generations to come grown up in a more peaceful and stable society,” said Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley.

The next stage of the scheme will continue various projects, including a £14.5 million bridge across the River Foyle in Derry, a city in the northwest of the province close to the Irish border with a fraught history of sectarian division and violence.

The EU has set out its plan for £109 million of funding — subject to final budget approval — for the “Peace Plus” plan, according to Bradley’s office.

It said the funds stem from joint commitments with the EU contained in the contentious withdrawal agreement negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May and the bloc.

British MPs are set to vote on her draft divorce deal next week but are widely expected to reject it amid fierce opposition — in particular over future guarantees over the Irish border. — AFP