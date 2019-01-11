Issa Rae plays PA to a tween in ‘Little’ trailer

Marsai Martin (left) has also starred in ABC’s hit show ‘Black-ish’ since 2014. — Picture via YouTube/ AMC Theatres

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — Issa Rae, star of HBO’s Insecure, is coming soon to the big screen in Little, a movie that in some way echoes the 2004 Jennifer Garner film, 13 Going on 30.

The movie, out April 12, now has its first trailer.

Universal Pictures has shared a first glimpse of its upcoming comedy starring Issa Rae, the creator and star of HBO’s Insecure.

Little follows April, played by Issa Rae, who is assistant to the workaholic Jordan Sanders.

After a run-in with a tween, the snarky and intolerable Jordan is put under a curse that turns her back into a 13-year-old.

Now a tween herself, Jordan has to rely on her long-suffering assistant to keep things afloat. Actress Issa Rae shared the movie’s first trailer on Instagram.

The adult version of Jordan Sanders is played by Regina Hall, while her tween alter-ego is played by Marsai Martin. They are joined on the cast by This is Us star Jason Hartley.

Little, out April 12 in the US, is written and directed by Tina Gordon Chism (What Men Want).

Issa Rae is set to continue her foray into the movie world in the upcoming romantic comedy American Princess, produced by Paul Feig (A Simple Favour).

Regina Hall recently joined Amandla Stenberg in The Hate U Give, which opened in October 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews