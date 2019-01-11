Henry Winkler to star in Wes Anderson film ‘French Dispatch’

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Henry Winkler. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — Veteran actor Henry Winkler has signed on to star in Wes Anderson’s latest production, The French Dispatch, at the tender age of 73.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner will join the cast — which includes Anderson regulars such as Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Adrian Brody and Bob Balaban, as well as company newcomers Benicio del Toro and Timothee Chalamet — in France, where production is already under way.

While plot details are yet to be revealed, the film is known to be set in the 20th century at the Paris bureau of an American newspaper and encompasses three storylines (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Winkler is best-known for his years starring at the Fonz on the cult TV series Happy Days from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s, but has since been making a screen comeback for his role in the HBO show Barry, which most recently earned him a Golden Globe nomination. — AFP-Relaxnews