K Bakhtiar Mohd passed away early this morning after suffering a heart attack. — Picture via Twitter/Amiruddin Shari UALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Semenyih assemblyman Bakhtiar Mohd Nor died early this morning, the political secretary to Selangor Mentri Besar Amiruddin Shari has confirmed.

In a brief statement, Borhan Aman Shah said the Selangor state lawmaker “drew his last breath at 4.45am at Hospital Kajang, believed the result of a heart attack”.

Bakhtiar’s remains will be taken to his home for prayers. He will be buried after Friday prayers today at the Kampung Pasir Cemetery.