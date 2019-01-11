‘Evil’ coming from ‘The Good Wife’ team

Julianna Margulies led ‘The Good Wife.’ Robert and Michelle King’s next project, ‘Evil,’ awaits casting announcements. — Picture courtesy of 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — The creators of legal dramas The Good Wife and The Good Fight are switching genres and lining up Evil for CBS.

A psychologist, priest, and blue-collar contractor team up to investigate apparent supernatural events and disturbances in Evil, a new show from award-winning creators Robert and Michelle King.

Chicago law and politics drama The Good Wife ran from 2009 to 2016 with one of the regular supporting characters heading up The Good Fight, which began airing in 2017.

Robert and Michelle King are continuing their partnership with CBS for Evil, the network having now ordered a pilot, though casting is yet to take place.

The Good Wife racked up 21 Primetime Emmy nominations and two wins over the course of its seven-season run.

Its lead actress, Julianna Margulies, can next be seen in The Upside, a remake of award-winning French comedy-drama Intouchables, debuting January 11, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews