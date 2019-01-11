Stellan Skarsgård to play ‘Dune’ evildoer

Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård, seen here at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — The Mamma Mia! and Avengers: Age of Ultron star is joining the Denis Villeneuve adaptation of Frank Herbert classic sci-fi Dune, according to reports.

Ahead of filming scheduled to begin this spring, Stellan Skarsgård is joining the cast of Dune, according to TheWrap.

More precisely, he is to play Baron Harkonnen, whose family is in opposition to that of main character Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Mission Impossible actress Rebecca Ferguson are also involved in principal roles.

Bautista plays Harkonnen’s nephew, Glossu Rabban, and Ferguson is Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica.

Frank Herbert’s sci-fi franchise began with his 1965 novel Dune, which has since expanded through numerous prequels and sequels as well as various film and TV adaptations.

Famously, David Lynch turned down original Star Wars trilogy closer Return of the Jedi and opted to direct Dune instead which, while failing to recoup its relatively lavish production budget, has since become something of a cult classic.

French Canadian director Denis Villeneuve comes to the project having steered Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to another sci-fi classic, and alien contact movie Arrival.

Both resulted in nominations for a Best Director Oscar. — AFP-Relaxnews