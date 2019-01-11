IMG unveils designer schedule for New York Fashion Week

Badgley Mischka (left) is among the designers who will take to the runway this year at IMG’s New York Fashion Week. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 11 — Global event organiser IMG has released the preliminary designer show schedule for New York Fashion Week: The Shows, which is due to kick off in the Big Apple next month.

The show runners have confirmed that the illustrious fashion event (NYFW) will run from February 6 to 13, with Spring Studios set as the main location once again — hosting 61 runway shows in total — with six additional shows to take place off-site at Industria.

In addition to well-known names and regulars — such as Anna Sui, Chromat, Jonathan Simkhai, Prabal Gurung, Rebecca Minkoff, Rosetta Getty, Rosie Assoulin, Ryan Roche, Sally Lapointe, Badgley Mischka, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, Bibhu Mohapatra, Nicole Miller, Naeem Khan, The Blonds, Veronica Beard, Telfar, Zang Toi and Zimmermann — this year’s instalment will also welcome several newcomers with international flair, including: Adeam, a fashion label designed by Hanako Maeda; Vietnamese designer Phuong My; Italian designer Alessandro Trincone; Cong Tri, a Vietnamese designer; Elie Tahari; and Studio 189, a luxury fashion label made by skilled artisans in Africa and cofounded by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah.

Also new to the IMG schedule and hailing from the USA are: Burnett New York by designer Emily Burnett; Kim Shui, a New York-based contemporary women’s wear brand; Luar, a New York-based designer line by Raul Lopez; Ryan Roche, a CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund finalist in 2014; and Staud, a women’s wear brand founded in downtown Los Angeles by Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto (via WWD).

Rounding out the runway shows are several presentations, including NYFW: The Talks — which were held last September and will be revived with fresh topics and talent — plus a fashion film pop-up and screening series spotlighting fashion documentaries; and a fresh series dubbed NYFW: BTS, offering a behind-the-scenes look at New York Fashion Week.

Several veteran designers not on the official IMG schedule will also strut their stuff alongside NYFW proceedings, in off-site venues around town. These include: The Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, Proenza Schouler, Michael Kors, Brandon Maxwell, Diane von Furstenberg, Christian Siriano, The Row, Eckhaus Latta, Lela Rose, Gabriela Hearst, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Tibi, Kate Spade New York, Ulla Johnson and J.Mendel.

New York Fashion Week: The Shows will kick off on February 6 with an opening night event and fashion installation at Spring Studios by Harlem's Fashion Row, celebrating an icon in American film. — AFP-Relaxnews

