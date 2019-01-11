Take a look at Drake’s recently launched champagne brand

Mod Réserve Champagne is described as a lively, aromatic, vibrant bubbly with an ‘invigorating minerality’ that’s fresh and balanced. — Instagram/champagnepapi pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — Drake’s alter ego Champagne Papi has (finally) manifested itself in the launch of a bottle of champers IRL.

After launching his American whiskey Virginia Black in 2016, the Canadian hip-hop star has lent his star power to Mod Sélection, a fifth-generation French champagne house that dates back to 1892 in the Vallée de la Marne.

Mod Réserve Champagne is described as a lively, aromatic, vibrant bubbly with an “invigorating minerality” that’s fresh and balanced.

The pale salmon-hued Mod Rosé Champagne is described as having a rich bouquet, with notes of red fruit on the palate and an extra-fine mousse for a long finish.

For the launch, Drizzy reunited with wine and spirits producer Brent Hocking, also co-collaborator for Virginia Black and creator of premium spirits brand DeLéon Tequila.

Throughout harvest, press and production, the house says they deliberately practice minimal intervention. Grapes are also selected based on optimal levels of sugar, acidity and maturity.

No two bottles are alike, thanks to visual codes and cues applied by hand to the rich brown, metallic-coloured bottles.

Another music mogul who parlayed her fame into the wine and spirits world is Pink, who recently debuted her California wine label Two Wolves.



A bottle of Mod Sélection Réserve Champagne is priced at US$300 (RM1,227), the rosé at US$400. — AFP-Relaxnews