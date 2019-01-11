After couple’s fountain romp, now naked man snapped strolling along Sabah street

A photo of a naked man walking along Jalan Bundusan near Pavilion Bundusan is capturing attention. — Screengrab via WhatsApp

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 11 — A photograph of a man walking along the street completely naked in Penampang has gone viral, just days after a picture emerged of a couple frolicking topless at a fountain here.

The latest indecent exposure of a naked man, wearing only a wide-brimmed hat and flip flops, depicts him walking nonchalantly by the side of the road along Jalan Bundusan in Penampang much to the amusement of netizens.

The photo started circulating via WhatsApp today, but little is known about the origins of the photo or the man in the photo.

Authorities said that they had no leads to the photos or official police reports.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew urged the general public to immediately inform authorities about any indecent acts by locals or tourists.

“These sort of images that have gone viral is bad for our image. I was informed that both incidents are being investigated by the authorities and we wait for the reports to determine whether they are locals or tourists. Either way, action must be taken against them,” said Liew.

“Our tourists have been reminded time and again that our local customs and laws must be respected. If this action is a result of a prank by anyone, let me remind you that you can be charged,” she said.

After several photos and complaints of tourists walking around the city in their bikinis came up, the Sabah Tourism Authority issued a proper dress code for tourists last year.

Just a few days ago, a photo of a couple, believed to be tourists, found hugging at a shallow fountain on Gaya street made its rounds on social media. Police had no leads and could not trace the photo to its source.

In 2015, four tourists were charged and convicted in court for going naked atop Mount Kinabalu.

Last year, tourists also caused a furore by dancing on the gate walls of the Likas mosque.