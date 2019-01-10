Russia investigating BBC for airing terrorist group’s ideology

A man talks on a mobile phone inside the BBC headquarters in London, Britain November 21, 2008. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Jan 10 — Russia’s state communications regulator said today that the BBC had published material that propagated the ideas of a terrorist group and that it was investigating whether the British public broadcaster had broken Russian law.

“Checks are under way into whether the BBC’s internet sites... comply with Russian law. To date, material has been uncovered which transmits the ideological principles of a terrorist group (quotes of the terrorist al-Baghdadi),” the regulator said in a statement.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is the leader of Islamic State.

“An investigation is under way into whether these materials are in compliance with the norms of Russian legislation,” the regulator’s statement said. — Reuters