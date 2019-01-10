Govt drafting welfare scheme for Armed Forces personnel, says Mohamad

Mat Sabu said the welfare scheme aimed at easing the burden of MAF personnel and also to recognise their services for the country. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The government is in the process of drafting the Bantuan Wira Negara, a welfare scheme to assist the Malaysian Armed Forces’ (MAF) personnel in their basic needs, says Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said the welfare scheme aimed at easing the burden of MAF personnel and also to recognise their services for the country.

“The scheme is currently in study phase and will be discussed further at the National Veteran Council (MVAT) level in February.

“The committee has also been established and the details or forms of assistance will also be discussed,” he told reporters after the Defence Minister’s new year message at Wisma Perwira, here today.

He said the initiative would play an important role in uplifting morale of the armed forces’ personnel and civil servants.

Mohamad said the ministry would also revive MVAT that had stopped functioning in the past six years in order to give a big impact on the armed forces’ veterans.

In an unrelated development, Mohamad said 100 per cent of the exhibition booths for the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 (LIMA '19) in March had been reserved by exhibitors with 75 per cent of them had already confirmed their respective booths.

“I think LIMA ‘19 (will be) the best (ever) held as various countries have confirmed their attendance,” he said.

LIMA ‘19 will be held in Langkawi from March 26 to 30. — Bernama