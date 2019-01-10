Fifth McLaren Longtail teased in new picture, clip (VIDEO)

McLaren teases fifth model in the Longtail family. — Picture courtesy of McLaren via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Jan 10 — Yesterday, McLaren saturated all its social media accounts with teaser images and videos of the upcoming Longtail, scheduled to make its debut January 16.

This week, McLaren announced that the next Longtail will be unveiled next week. We’ve been provided with videos, close-up pics, and even a couple specs to hold us over until next Wednesday when the model, likely the 600LT Spider, comes out to play.

Next week we begin a new chapter in the story of our Longtail family when we unveil the fifth car to bear the legendary name. Tune in 13:00 GMT 16/01/2019 to find out more #TheEdgeAmplified pic.twitter.com/GvyLg9NpUk — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) 9 January 2019

Last year, the 600LT coupe was launched, so it’s only natural that the topless version will be arriving soon if the company follows the release pattern seen with the 675LT.

Like the 720S, this model will be announced under the Track25 business plan, a McLaren initiative designed to turn the company’s lineup completely hybrid by 2025.

The car that will be unveiled next Wednesday will be the fifth to carry the LT name and, like the others, it will be available in extremely limited quantities with production running for just 12 months.

Shockingly enough, this LT hasn’t yet reached its capacity in purchase requests like other McLaren models often do before they publicly debut, therefore, you better start pinching your pennies now.

The 675LT Spider had a price tag of US$349,500 (RM1.43 million), so adjust your budget accordingly. — AFP-Relaxnews