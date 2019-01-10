Shah Firdaus wins keirin silver at Asia Track Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Rising track cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom won the silver medal in the keirin event at the 39th Asian Track Championships at the Jakarta International Velodrome today.

Meanwhile, the winner of the bronze medal in the same event at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang ended the competition in fifth place.

The winner of the gold medal in the men’s elite category was Yuta Wakimoto of Japan while his fellow countryman Tomoyuki Kawabata won the bronze.

Meanwhile, two national representatives Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom and Mohammad Fariz Haikal Mohd Kadir missed the chance to win a medal at the 26th Asian Youth Track Championship keirin event which took place at the same venue.

Muhammad Ridwan and Mohammad Fariz Haikal, each finishing in fourth and fifth places.

The gold medal was won by the racer from India, Esow Esow and followed by Temirkhan Siazbekov (Kazakhstan) and Duan Cheng En (Taiwan) respectively for silver and bronze medals. — Bernama