A sing-along ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is coming to North America and the UK

Rami Malek as rock icon Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. A sing-along version of the film will let moviegoers performing he hits of Queen. — Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox/Nick Delaney via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — The Golden Globe-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody is making its way to a host of theatres across North America and the UK in a version that invites the audience to sing along with the hits of Queen.

In North America, the sing-along will arrive in 750 locations beginning tomorrow, reports Variety. The new version will display song lyrics on the screen, allowing viewers to perform the Queen tracks included in the film, such as We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions and of course the title song.

Sing-along screenings are likewise scheduled across the UK; you can find participating theatres and show times, and buy tickets, at www.bohemianrhapsodymovie.co.uk/sing-along.

While lovers of rock have already been buzzing about the Queen biopic film, Bohemian Rhapsody is now enjoying an extra boost after scoring Golden Globe wins for Best Motion Picture, Drama, and Best Actor for Rami Malek’s turn as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. — AFP-Relaxnews