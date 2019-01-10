Malaysia’s Queen of Pop turns 40 tomorrow

The multi-award winning pop singer-songwriter is the most successful singer in the country and has garnered over 300 local and international awards and performed over 50 concerts in her 23 years in the music industry. — TheHive.Asia pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Malaysia’s Queen of Pop, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin turns 40 tomorrow.

The multi-award winning pop singer-songwriter is the most successful Malaysian singer, garnering over 300 local and international awards and performed over 50 concerts in her 23 years in the music industry.

Currently, she has been listed as one of Malaysia’s richest, most-influential, most award-winning and most single-produced artiste.

Siti Nurhaliza is also one of Malaysia’s best selling artistes. Her album sales alone contributed to 10 per cent of Malaysia’s total album sales in 2001. To date, she has sold more than six million units in record sales.

Despite the string of successes, the Anta Permana singer said there was nothing else she would want besides good health and to be able to continue serving the society.

“After all, I have already received the most priceless gift, my daughter, Siti Aafiyah,” she was quoted as saying in a recent news report.

Siti Nurhaliza and businessman Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa Khalid were married on August 21, 2006 and Aafiyah was born last March 19.

After over a year’s break to welcome her firstborn child, Siti Nurhaliza is making a major comeback in 2019.

The music icon is embarking on a grand tour spanning four countries – Indonesia (February 21), Singapore (March 2), Malaysia (March 16) and Britain (April 22).

The singing sensation will also be performing at the distinguished Royal Albert Hall in London on April 22, marking her second time performing at the renowned venue.

Siti Nurhaliza first performed in London in 2005 during her 10th year anniversary in the music industry, making her the third Asian artiste to perform at Royal Albert Hall.

“This concert is poised to break new ground, thanks to my loyal supporters, Sitizoners and fans who have been waiting for my comeback,” she told a press conference recently to announce her self-titled tour Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza On Tour.

In conjunction with the tour, a special documentary titled They Call Me Siti: One Woman, Two Decades of Music, Ten Thousand Miles will be released on the silver screen.

Shiraz Projects’ executive producer Shirazdeen Karim, who will be promoting Siti Nurhaliza as the Queen of Music, has set a budget of more than RM10 million, making it perhaps the highest budget for a tour for any Malaysian singer.

Tickets to the Malaysian show at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil – priced at RM1,295 (includes meet-and-greet), RM495, RM355, RM255, RM155 and RM105 – are available on myticket.asia. — Bernama