Ministries, govt agencies must share info on abuse cases, says Yeoh

Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Hannah Yeoh, speaks to reporters after the ‘Child abuse cases are increasing: Is the law less effective?’ forum in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Data sharing and information between ministries and government agencies are crucial in tackling the issue of child abuse in the country, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said the data sharing would enable checks and references to be made, especially in identifying those who have been involved in crimes of chief abuse.

“Data and information obtained by the ministries found that most of the cases of child abuse were committed by those with close ties, such as the parents,” she said.

She was speaking at a press conference held after the forum “Increasing Child Abuse Cases: Are the Laws Ineffective?” here today.

Separately, Yeoh said her ministry together with the Education Ministry will hold talks on the proposal to introduce the Sex Education module in schools.

“The module is important as children today are more exposed to sexual elements especially through the internet,” she said.

The forum is organised by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Social Science Masters (Policing Studies) students together with the Malaysia Royal Police. — Bernama