Police are ready for Cameron Highlands by-election, says deputy IGP

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, speaks to reporters after the ‘Child abuse cases are increasing: Is the law less effective?’ forum in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) gave its assurance that public safety would be uppermost to ensure the Cameron Highlands Parliamentary Election on January 26 will run smoothly, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said.

“Do not worry. PDRM has provided adequate officers and personnel and are confident they are able to do their jobs well, “he told a news conference after the opening of a forum titled “Child Abuse Cases Are Increasing: Is the Law Ineffective?” here today.

The forum was opened by Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh.

He said the police would also increase the number of traffic officers and members following a survey that the area was seen as having traffic congestion issues.

The Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency by-election would be held after the Election Court declared that the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh from Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election was invalid after it was found that corrupt practices had taken place to influence voters in the constituency.

The Election Commission set January 12 for the nomination of the by-election candidates, early polling day on January 22 and voting day on January 26. — Bernama