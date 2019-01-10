Women’s Ministry denies ignoring disabled people

MWFCD claimed that people with disabilities were well represented in the National Council for Persons with Disabilities. — AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (MWFCD) today slammed as baseless some disabled activists’ allegations that their community has been neglected.

MWFCD claimed that people with disabilities were well represented in the National Council for Persons with Disabilities.

“The fact remains that the responsibility for the promotion and protection of the rights of PWDs (persons with disabilities) as well as the enhancement of their wellbeing is not the sole responsibility of the government,” MWFCD said in a statement.

“This is a shared and collective responsibility of the civil society, private sector, communities and families of PWDs. The ministry reiterates its commitment towards ensuring the wellbeing of all target group under its purview.”

News portal Free Malaysia Today reported on January 2 complaints from a few activists with disabilities who felt neglected and claimed that MWFCD did not consult their community, or provide them with sufficient allocations under Budget 2019.

MWFCD pointed out that its minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the deputy prime minister, and deputy minister Hannah Yeoh met representatives from the community in July and November 2018.

“The ministry also engages with the PWDs through various programmes carried out by the Social Welfare Department and Department for the Development of PWDs. Welfare assistance is also provided by the ministry to eligible vulnerable groups, including PWDs,” said MWFCD.

The ministry also highlighted two research projects for people with disabilities this year in employment and a support system for caregivers. A job portal for people with disabilities has also been set up.