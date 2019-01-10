Cops complete probe into death of firefighter Adib

Firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim died on December 18 at the National Heart Institute after he was allegedly assaulted during the riots in the vicinity of a Hindu temple near Subang Jaya. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― The police have completed their investigation into the death of a firefighter who was allegedly assaulted during the riots in the vicinity of a Hindu temple near Subang Jaya in November last year, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said today.

He said the investigation papers had been sent to the DPP’s office for further action.

The firefighter, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, was allegedly assaulted when he went to put out a car fire during the riots near the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple early on November 26. He died on December 18 at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here.

Noor Rashid said it was learned that the DPP had filed the case with the court.

“The court will initiate the prosecution soon,” he told a press conference after a forum on the abuse of children here.

Also present was Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh.

On another matter, Noor Rashid said the three people arrested for having allegedly posted on social media insults against Sultan Muhammad V who stepped down as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong were released on police bail.

“We investigated the case under the Sedition Act 1948. The police acted because it was feared that allowing the circulation of the posts would lead to a situation that can threaten national security,” he said.

Noor Rashid said four police reports were received relating to the case and the police acted to maintain security and avert any untoward incident that could place the country under threat.

He also said that the authorities should formulate new legislation to ensure that the social media was not abused.

Social media users should be responsible and ensure that their messages did not jeopardise national harmony, he added. ― Bernama