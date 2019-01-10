‘No’ to PPBM entering Sabah to enable focus on governing state well, says chief minister

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said Warisan had established cooperation with PPBM since the 14th general election last year and had from the beginning, stated its support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BELUD, Jan 10 ― Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the decision made not to allow Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to spread its wings to the state was to enable the Sabah government to focus on administering the state well.

Mohd Shafie, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president, said the decision did not mean that Warisan was not giving Bersatu its cooperation.

He said Warisan had established cooperation with Bersatu since the 14th general election last year and had from the beginning, stated its support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister.

“I had also experienced including serving for 30 years in several federal ministries during the previous government administration, so let me have the opportunity to administer Sabah which has been for seven months so far.”

Mohd Shafie said this at the Kadamaian state constituency belated Christmas and New Year 2019 celebration held in Kampung Taginambur, near here, today.

Also present at the event was Kadamaian assemblyman and Sabah Rural Development Minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Mohd Shafie said cooperation with the federal government continued after Warisan led the new Sabah state government, while the federal government had been cooperating well with the state government including appointing a number of leaders from Sabah as federal ministers and deputy ministers.

When approached by reporters at the event, he described the action of a number of Umno and some other Barisan Nasional leaders quitting their respective parties as a good move.

“As state leaders, if can, we should be united under the current Sabah government.

“We are aware that they have their own stand and honour, but what is important is for us to help each other in fulfilling the people’s hopes and making the agenda for their well-being a success.

“I welcome them (leaders) to make a good decision to be together under the current state government,” Mohd Shafie said. ― Bernama