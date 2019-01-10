PKR needs time to discuss appointment of Penang chairman, says party information chief

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin says the party needs time to discuss the appointment of new Penang chairman as the party has just completed in appointing state chairmen nationwide. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LANGAT, Jan 10 ― Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) needs time to discuss the appointment of new Penang chairman as the party has just completed in appointing state chairmen nationwide, says its information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin.

Hence, he said, the issue should not become a major polemic among party members and leadership as the decision on the appointment should not be made in a hurry.

“The appointment of the state PKR chairmen is through discussions between the president (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and the divisions’ chiefs and the president have the prerogative to appoint. I know there is a view that it needs to be expedited but I’m sure it’s under the president’s consideration.

“I believe Datuk Seri Anwar will also be reviewing whether to continue retaining Nurul Izzah Anwar (the incumbent) or to appoint new one,” he told reporters after the “Jom MSPO Orang Asli Smallholders” programme at Carey Island, today.

He was commenting on a recent statement by PKR Permatang Pauh division deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin for Anwar to appoint Penang PKR chairman soon to ensure that any decision in the state government’s affairs involving the party could be implemented without any problems.

Following the statement, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail reminded Dr Afif to respect the party president and he should wait for any decision to be made by the party president.

On December 17, Nurul Izzah, known as ‘Puteri Reformasi’ during the early stage of the reform movement, announced her resignation as the PKR vice-president and Penang PKR chairman.

However, she remains an ordinary member of PKR and Permatang Pauh MP until her term expires. ― Bernama