After first audience in 20 years, Dr M says will maintain frank ties with Johor ruler

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (right) said from the outcome of his hour-long meeting with Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today, both sides have agreed to continue to communicate with each other in a frank and open manner. — Picture by Ben Tan

KULAI, Jan 10 — Putrajaya will continue to maintain a positive relationship with the Johor royal palace, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said from the outcome of his hour-long meeting with Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today, both sides have agreed to continue to communicate with each other in a frank and open manner.

“I discussed on the people’s view on Tuanku (Sultan Ibrahim) and he accepted it in a positive manner. We agreed that in the future if there is a problem I can communicate with him.

“We also agreed to be frank and to speak openly. He gives his views and I give my views,” Dr Mahathir told reporters at the Senai International Airport here today.

He was accompanied by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (left) and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had a meeting for the first time in about 20 years. — Picture courtesy of the Royal Press Office

Today was the first time that Dr Mahathir, representing the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, met Johor's ruler since he took power in the general election last May.

On the meeting, Dr Mahathir said he last met with Sultan Ibrahim about 20 years ago after he just resigned as prime minister.

The 93-year-old Langkawi MP also said the issue of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's position was not raised during the meeting with Sultan Ibrahim.

“The appointment (of Agong) relates to the Council of Rulers and has nothing to do with me,” said Dr Mahathir.

He added that there was also no political issues or matters related to the Johor state administration raised in the private meeting.

“We talked normally, as one would usually do. There were a lot of problems raised, but I will not talk about it,” said Dr Mahathir.