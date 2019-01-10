Anwar, Modi hold talks on bilateral, regional issues

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands before a meeting in New Delhi January 10, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/AnwarIbrahim

NEW DELHI, Jan 10 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and discussed ways to enhance cooperation on bilateral and regional issues.

“The two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global matters of mutual interest,” a statement from Modi’s office said.

The PKR chief was accompanied by Sungai Siput Member of Parliament (MP), S. Kesavan and Segamat MP, Datuk Seri Edmund R. Santhara Kumar, during the meeting.

Trade, culture, democracy. Some of the many things @narendramodi & I talked about. Looking forward to closer bilateral ties. pic.twitter.com/Kvh7Wocoy4 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) January 10, 2019

Anwar yesterday held talks with India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and opposition Congress Party president, Rahul Gandhi.

Swaraj raised the issue of about 400 Indian illegal migrants detained in Malaysia and sought their release on humanitarian grounds, Anwar told Bernama in an interview.

The PKR chief assured her that he would discuss the matter with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Malaysia’s Human Resource Ministry.

“Indian leaders, both government and opposition, seem very positive about relations with Malaysia in trade, investment, education and culture. I discussed with Prime Minister Modi on how we can collaborate further,” said Anwar.

Following previous discussions with @chedetofficial , I was able to share some insights with India’s Foreign Minister.



Will be meeting PM Modi next. pic.twitter.com/O3gZNd1S4C — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) January 10, 2019

India’s request for Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik’s extradition also came up during the discussion between Anwar and Modi.

Anwar said Malaysia was tied to a set of procedures and due process of law on the matter. — Bernama