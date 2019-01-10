How to save a life with CPR

Sudden cardiac arrest is a condition in which the heart suddenly stops beating. ― Picture from Pexeles

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Would you know what to do if someone suddenly collapsed in front of you and showed no sign of life?

If you find yourself in such a situation, it could possibly mean the person’s heart has unexpectedly stopped beating and that he or she could be experiencing what doctors call sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

Before you get into a panic mode, you must quickly spring into action and save the person’s life by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, better known as CPR.

Bear in mind that, without CPR, most SCA victims won’t survive, and with every minute CPR is delayed, the survival rate declines.

What is CPR?

Simply put, CPR is a lifesaving procedure that is useful in many emergencies, including cardiac arrest or near drowning, in which the victim's heartbeat or breathing has stopped.

CPR is an emergency procedure that involves chest compressions in an effort to restore blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest. ― Picture from Pexeles

In most SCA cases, proper application of this vital procedure could be the difference between life and death.

Statistics indicate that most SCA cases occur out of hospital, either at home, workplace or public spaces.

In such a scenario, the nearest person to the victim is likely to be a relative, friend or passer-by with minimum or no medical expertise.

However, if the bystander is able to perform CPR on the victim promptly, the person’s chance of survival is significantly increased.

Therefore, it is crucial for everyone to learn how to correctly perform this life-saving procedure, which may even mean you could one day save the life of a loved one.

Here’s the sequence of basic life support as explained by Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur medical director and anaesthetist Datuk Dr Sharifah Suraya Syed Mohd Tahir at the recent handover ceremony of heart aid machine at Stesen Sentral Kuala Lumpur.

Sequence of basic life support. ― Graphic by Malay Mail

1. Danger

If you found someone unconscious, assess the area first and make sure it is safe to approach the victim. This is to ensure that the first-aider will be safe while performing CPR.

2. Response

Once you have approached the victim, check if the person has any responses. Gently shake the person to find out if he/she is conscious.

However, if there’s no response, check for signs of life by assessing the victim’s pulse.

This can be done by placing your finger two-finger breadths away (either to the left or right) from the person’s Adam’s apple.

If no pulse was detected, immediately call 999.

Meantime, ask if anyone in the area can come to assist you or look for an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

3. Circulation

Start chest compressions promptly.

Place the heel of your dominant hand over sternum (the hard bone of the chest) and put the other hand on top of the dominant hand.

Keep arms straight and use your body weight to push the chest down to force the heart to start beating again. Try to do 30 compressions before giving two rescue breaths.

However, if you’re not trained to perform airway and breathing techniques, then just continue doing chest compressions until AED or qualified paramedics arrive at the scene.

Once the AED has arrived, stop the chest compressions, switch on the device and attach the pads on the patient’s chest.

AED is a portable device that automatically analyses the heart rhythm and delivers electric shocks to the heart to regulate heartbeat.

AED is a portable electronic device that automatically the heart rhythm and delivers electric shocks if needed. ― Picture from Pexeles

Each machine is equipped with audio and visual commands, making it simple for any bystander to use.

“It’s all about forcing the heart to start pumping and delivering oxygen to the brain before the condition causes irreversible brain damages,” said Dr Sharifah.

She added that, if someone collapsed in a state of normothermia (normal body temperature), it only takes a maximum of four minutes before the lack of oxygen causes brain damages to the patient. Hence, it is vital to establish circulation within four minutes.

“However, if the victim’s body temperature is lower than normal, in the case of drowning, it gives you slightly longer time to get the heart pumping again.”