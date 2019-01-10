Gobind eyes 2020 for full internet connectivity nationwide

Gobind said he acknowledged the persistent problem that exists in both urban and rural areas following public feedback received via Twitter. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today said that the lack of internet connectivity in parts of the country will hopefully be resolved in the next twelve months.

Gobind said he acknowledged the persistent problem that exists in both urban and rural areas following public feedback received via Twitter.

“If you look at Jasin, it really comes down to being able to use infrastructure, to pull wire and get places connected. Then we will be able to deliver quality broadband.

“I intend as far as I possibly can to solve the problem of connectivity. How fast it is going to unfold or develop, I do not know, but I can tell you that we are moving a full speed in the ministry,” he said after launching Celcom Axiata Berhad’s new corporate headquarters here.

Jasin in Melaka is currently hosting the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) pilot project that will provide high-speed internet connectivity for people in rural areas.

The NFCP project, which combines the use of fibre optic and wireless connectivity, targets 98 per cent baseline coverage in inhabited areas by 2023 with a minimum bandwidth of 30 Mbps.

Gobind had earlier pointed out in his speech that wireless technology was essential for achieving the objective of a digital nation and the ministry was reviewing some policies, especially on spectrum and industry structure to create a more sustainable industry for everyone.

“When I came into office in May 2018, the then government policy was fibre-focused called the National Fiberisation Plan (NFP) which basically discouraged the use of other methods able to expand on connectivity.

“Given the manner by which things are currently moving, we need to move a lot faster because focusing on fibre alone will invite problems that will affect last mile connectivity,” he said.

Gobind said, for example, satellite facilities in rural areas could be established to allow small communities to take advantage of such technology.

He said the biggest policy shift was the implementation of the NFCP to replace the NFP to promote other methods to encourage broadband coverage.

“What we have established now is that we can use existing infrastructure to deliver quality Internet, not just to urban but rural and remote areas as well.

“It basically results in a shift in thinking by moving away from traditional approaches and opening ourselves to ideas from other participating parties which can assist us in building this process,” he said.