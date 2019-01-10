Sarawak deputy chief minister warns officers to stop asking for kickbacks

Uggah told officers and staff in departments and agencies under the Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Ministry that they must stay away from all forms of corruption and abuse of power. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Jan 10 — Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has warned state civil servants not to demand commission or cuts if they are entrusted to implement projects.

He told officers and staff in departments and agencies under the Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Ministry, which is also his portfolio, that they must stay away from all forms of corruption and abuse of power.

“While we are implementing things or while we are giving assistance to the people, one of the most important character that we should have is integrity,” he said.

Uggah also reminded the personnel not to be scared of making decisions or changes.

“Making mistakes is human, but if you make a mistake with a clear conscience, nobody will blame you,” he said.

Emphasising that they should not be afraid to initiate changes for the good of their departments, he said: “Just do it. Be innovative and creative, and don’t let others discourage you.”