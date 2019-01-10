Deputy IGP defends Sedition Act arrests, says country’s peace was in question

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, speaks to reporters after the ‘Child abuse cases are increasing: Is the law less effective?’ forum in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim today defended the arrest of three individuals under the Sedition Act for comments on social media that allegedly insulted Sultan Muhammad V.

Noor Rashid said the context of what was said by the three individuals posed a threat to public order, which is one of the exceptions of a moratorium that the police had been accused of breaching.

“If the context and what was said by the three individuals continues to be viralled by more people on social media, it would threaten the country’s peace.

“If we let it go just like that, it will threaten public order. So we had to do our job in accordance with the law to preserve peace in the country,” he said at a press conference after a forum on the rise of child abuse cases at the Royal Malaysian Police College in Cheras.

Noor Rashid also confirmed all three have now been released on police bail.

The Cabinet’s resolution to lift the moratorium on certain Acts, including the Sedition Act, was limited to exceptional cases involving national security, public order and race relations.

