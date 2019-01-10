Man fined RM3,500 for slamming cat against door

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir imposed three fines on RK Keseva Muhunthan after he pleaded guilty to three charges under Section 428 and 427 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — A mechanic was fined RM6,550 by the Magistrate Court here today for throwing a cat against a door, causing damage to the door grille of a flat management office and issuing threats at two women, two years ago.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir imposed the fines to RK Keseva Muhunthan, 42, after he pleaded guilty to three charges under Section 428 and 427 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, respectively.

The man was fined RM3,500 in default four months’ jail for committing mischief to animal by swinging and throwing a white cat against the door of the Desa Mentari Flat management office.

He was also fined RM3,000 also in default four months’ jail for committing mischief and causing damage to the door grille of the same flat management office, and another RM50 for issuing threats at the two women.

He committed all the offences at the Desa Mentari Flat management office at Block 9, Jalan PJS 2, Taman Medan, here, at 10.29pm on November 26, 2017.

In mitigation, the man who was not represented, apologised for his action and requested for lighter punishment, but deputy public prosecutor Nor Baizura Mohd Saubian pressed for a deterrent sentence. — Bernama