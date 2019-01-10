The hottest fashion collaborations of 2019 so far

Kelly Rowland wearing the Harper Seamless Sports Bra and Seamless High-Waisted Statement Leggings with the Eva Reversible Bomber from her Fabletics collection. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 10 ― We may be just a few days into 2019, but the fashion collaborations are already coming thick and fast. Here are the hottest so far.

Kelly Rowland for Fabletics

Kelly Rowland has launched her debut activewear collection for Fabletics, the brand co-founded by Hollywood star Kate Hudson. The former Destiny's Child singer has joined forces with the LA-based brand on a dance-inspired collection that focuses on sleek, fashion-forward pieces with 1990s-style details. Highlights of the seven-outfit series, which spans bras, tops, bodysuits and leggings, include a reversible bomber jacket and a black cherry seamless outfit with side cutouts. “Working with Fabletics has been so much fun!” Rowland said of the collaboration. “I love that this collection is not just about the workout ― it's about versatility, movement, being comfortable and feeling confident. It truly celebrates every woman and every beautiful curve. In my collection, I feel ready to take on anything that may come my way, all while looking and feeling great.”

Rita Ora for Giuseppe Zanotti

Popstar Rita Ora is joining forces with luxury footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti on a shoe series dubbed ‘GZxRita Ora'. According to WWD, the collection is slated for release on January 24, and will incorporate a variety of different styles, from slides and sandals to mules and peep-toe boots featuring a ‘cuban link' chain detail. “I love working with artists because they're very efficient,” Zanotti told WWD of working with the star. “In both our lines of profession we need to research everything, everywhere and every day. She's very multitasking, and I admire that.”

Peaky Blinders for Kent & Curwen

British heritage fashion brand Kent & Curwen and the makers of the ongoing hit period crime TV drama “Peaky Blinders” on a fashion series that made its debut over the weekend during London Men's Fashion Week. The brand's ambassador David Beckham was in attendance at the catwalk show, which showcased 1920s-style flat caps, three-piece tweed suits and frock coats inspired by the series. According to WWD, the collection will hit the shelves in September. ― AFP-Relaxnews