Watch this new trailer for Dev Patel’s ‘Hotel Mumbai’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Hotel Mumbai’ that stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi and Anupam Kher among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Bleecker Street has released a new trailer for upcoming drama thriller Hotel Mumbai that tells the story of the 2008 terrorist attack at Mumbai’s famed Taj Hotel.

The film stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Jason Isaacs, Anupam Kher, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Angus McLaren, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Rodney Afif and Sachin Joab.

Hotel Mumbai details how the tragic attack unfolded and what the staff as well as guests who found themselves caught in the crossfire went through during the time.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Hotel Mumbai is based on the true story of the devastating terrorist attack on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008. The terrifying assault brings together the guests and the staff of the luxurious hotel including wealthy new parents David and Zahra (Hammer and Boniadi), Russian businessman Vasili (Issacs) and newly promoted waiter Arjun (Patel) in a desperate fight for survival. This story celebrates humanity, compassion, courage, resilience and the unwavering desire to survive.”

Hotel Mumbai is set for US release on March 29.