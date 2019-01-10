Bursa Malaysia ends higher

At 5pm, the benchmark index surged 11.05 points to end at 1,678.88 against Wednesday's close of 1,667.83. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed higher today, lifted by heavy buying interest in heavyweight stocks, with some profit-taking in the underlying market.

At 5pm, the benchmark index surged 11.05 points to end at 1,678.88 against Wednesday's close of 1,667.83.

The FBM KLCI moved between 1,669.28 and 1,681.23 after opening 9.55 points higher at 1,677.38.

On the broader market, gainers and losers were equal at 435 while 361 counters were unchanged, 633 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Trading was brisk with total volume increasing to 3.45 billion shares worth RM2.66 billion against yesterday's 3.02 billion shares worth RM2.52 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maxis surged 18 sen to RM5.64, IHH Healthcare and Petronas Chemicals were both 15 sen higher at RM5.75 and RM8.70 respectively, TNB and MISC accelerated by 20 sen each to RM13.86 and RM6.43 while Petronas Gas improved 48 sen to RM17.98.

Of actives, VS Industry expanded 11.5 sen to 86.5 sen, JAKS Resources went up 5.5 sen to 52 sen, MY E.G. gained three sen to RM1.08, Sino Hua-An rose three sen to 22 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum was 1.5 sen higher at 97 sen while Bumi Armada and Sapura Energy were flat at 15.5 sen and 30 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index expanded 83.88 points to 11,565.37, the FBMT 100 Index increased 84.55 points to 11,451.71 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index widened to 130.79 points to 11,486.21.

The FBM Ace Index discounted 44.58 points to 4,427.35 and the FBM 70 soared 137.56 points to 13,450.58.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.8 points to 164.71, the Finance Index went up 19.29 points to 17,389.05 while the Plantation Index gained 74.93 points to 7,040.93.

Main Market volume appreciated to 2.74 billion shares worth RM2.53 billion against 2.15 billion shares worth RM2.35 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover fell to 419.03 million units valued at RM76.94 million against 465.93 million units valued at RM92.74 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market eased to 291.88 million shares valued at RM47.59 million versus yesterday's 401.55 million shares valued at RM75.51 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 226.87 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (719.70 million), construction (297.34 million), technology (358.43 million), SPAC (6.58 million), financial services (40.19 million), property (154.81 million), plantations (55.73 million), REITs (12.30 million), closed/fund (3,100), energy (665.46 million), healthcare (66.07 million), telecommunications and media (35.87 million), transportation and logistics (49.79 million), and utilities (47.32 million). ― Bernama