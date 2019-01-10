German airport security staff strike hits more than 600 flights

More than 640 flights in Germany were cancelled today due to security staff strikes at Duesseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart airports. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Jan 10 — More than 640 flights in Germany were cancelled today due to security staff strikes at Duesseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart airports in a bid to put pressure on management in wage talks.

Out of 1,054 scheduled flights in total, 643 were cancelled, the airports said, adding that many of its passengers which average 115,000 per day, would be affected, with significant delays at security checkpoints.

Public sector union Verdi said it was negotiating on behalf of 23,000 security workers in Germany. Wage talks are to resume on January 23, it said. The union has demanded a pay increase to €20 (RM94.50) per hour before tax.

On Monday, a strike at Berlin’s Schoenefeld and Tegel airports had caused delays and flight cancellations. — Reuters