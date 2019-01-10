Ministry: Candidates for IIUM president post submitted to PM, Pahang Sultan

Education Minister Maszlee Malik confirmed that he no longer held the position of IIUM president on January 6. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Education Ministry has proposed several names to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be appointed as the new president of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

In fact, IIUM’s Centre for Communications, Advocacy and Promotion in a statement said that Dr Mahathir had presented the list of names to the Constitutional Head of IIUM, the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah, for consent.

“It is in line with the Article 25 (1A) of the Constitution of the International Islamic University of Malaysia (Amendment 2018). The university will make an official statement on the appointment of the new and 8th president of IIUM after receiving the consent of His Royal Highness,” the statement said today.

On January 6, Bernama reported that Education Minister Maszlee Malik confirmed that he no longer held the position of IIUM president. — Bernama