Kaia Gerber, Kate Moss snapped up by Stella McCartney

A screenshot of Stella McCartney’s Instagram page.

NEW YORK, Jan 10 ― Kaia Gerber has landed a major new fashion campaign for Stella McCartney.

The US supermodel has stepped in front of the camera for the British luxury brand's Summer 2019 campaign, which was shot by photographer Johnny Dufort. Fashion icon Kate Moss also features in the ads.

“I'm thrilled to be part of this campaign and represent a new chapter of the Stella woman,” Gerber said in a statement posted to the label's Instagram account.

“For this season, I wanted to capture the wonder of women: the circle of life and the love of learning from those that inspire and came before us,” designer McCartney added.

The images, which are spherical in shape, also refer to the designer's hope for a more circular sustainable fashion economy.

The campaign indicates that Gerber is all set for another stellar year, professionally speaking, following an impressive 2018 that saw her take to the catwalk for Versace, Chanel and Valentino, to name just a few, and land the cover of Vogue Paris twice. She also fronted campaigns for Calvin Klein and Moschino, and in December she was crowned “Model of the Year” at the Fashion Awards 2018 in London. Moss also had a busy 2018, modelling for Burberry's Vivienne Westwood collaboration and Stuart Weitzman, as well as landing her own Vogue Paris cover. ― AFP-Relaxnews