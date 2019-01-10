Licking a doorbell for three hours and other WTF moments caught on camera

A screengrab of the man licking a doorbell.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― A man in Salinas, California took gross to a whole new level when he decided to stop by at a stranger’s house and lick a doorbell for almost three hours.

The trespasser, who is now wanted by Salinas Police Department, was caught on CCTV yesterday, engaging in the bizarre act before urinating in the front yard of the victim’s house.

Police said the suspect also stole an extension cord from the yard, which was then found by the victim’s neighbours the next day.

But this isn’t the only bizarre moment that was caught on camera.

Here we have rounded up some of the recent weirdest things captured on camera in Malaysia:

Couple taking a dip in KK fountain

Kota Kinabalu was labelled “city of love” by some social media users after a photo of two topless couple taking a dip in a fountain went viral yesterday.

Social media user pokes fun at the incident and calls Kota Kinabalu a city of love. ― Picture via Facebook

Based on the picture, the couple was seen hugging topless in the fountain in a roundabout along city’s popular Gaya Street while their clothes seemed to be placed on a bench nearby the incident.

Man caught masturbating in LRT

A young man made Malaysians go “Eww” last October after he was caught moving his right hand vigorously inside his pants in front of a lady on LRT.

A man on LRT train was caught on camera masturbating next to his fellow passengers. ― Picture via Facebook

The alleged victim posted two videos of the man who was pleasuring himself in front of her as she was travelling to work.

Although at first she thought that the man was scratching himself, her suspicions were confirmed when she found a video clip posted on Twitter by another user.

Deputy Home minister’s aide caught filming upskirt video

An aide for Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman got extra excited and started filming a woman up her skirt with phone while accompanying his boss to an optometry shop.

A screengrab showing the deputy minister’s aide filming up the skirt of a female optician.

The CCTV footage from last September showed the aide, dressed in dark blue, scooting one seat over to the woman while she was performing a check-up on Azis.

During the check-up, the aide could be seen holding his phone with the screen facing upwards near the woman and at times dipping it below her dress.

Azis expressed his disgust after the CCTV recording of the incident came to his attention, and eventually fired the officer.