Sabah will not increase water tariff, says chief minister

KOTA BELUD, Jan 10 — Sabah will not increase the water tariff, instead will focus on ensuring more villages to get treated water supply, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said several actions had been taken to achieve that, including restructuring the Sabah Water Department.

“This department gives priority to governance of treated water supply. There is no point increasing the water tariff if many villages still do not get treated water supply,” he told reporters after attending the Kadamaian state constituency’s Christmas open House and 2019 celebration in Kampung Taginambur near here today.

He said this in response to decisions made by several states to increase their water tariff.

Mohd Shafie said due to the good governance at the Sabah Water Department, the department was able to increase its revenue.

The state government, he said, wanted to ensure adequate treated water supply in the state by improving facilities at the treatment plants to ensure the water supply could be connected to villages which had yet to get the facility.

On road maintenance in Sabah, Mohd Shafie said he had instructed the State Public Works Department to monitor roads in need of maintenance.

Damaged road could cause road accidents, he said. — Bernama