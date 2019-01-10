No change in closing time for nightspots, says Khalid

The federal territories minister said the matter was discussed during the ministry’s meeting with stakeholders at DBKL on Tuesday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The closing time for entertainment outlets throughout the city and its outskirts remains unchanged, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said today.

He said this was discussed during the ministry’s meeting with stakeholders at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall on Tuesday.

“There are 627 entertainment outlets within the vicinity of KL, 173 of which close between 3am and 5am and are situated in both the suburbs and certain outlying areas. The remainder close at 12am, 1am, or 2am, depending on the outlet’s category and location,” Khalid said in a statement.

