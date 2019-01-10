Perfect! Ed Sheeran returns to Kuala Lumpur on April 13

Ed Sheeran is slated to perform at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on April 13. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — Mark your dates fellow Sheerios.

Your favourite singer Ed Sheeran is set to sing his heart out on April 13 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Tickets for the show, part of his 2019 Divide Tour, will go on sale next Tuesday, January 15, from 10am onwards at www.prworldwidelive.com/myticket.asia.

Tickets are priced between RM98 and RM488 and be sure to be on standby as his 2017 show at Axiata Arena sold out in a matter of hours.

The 27-year-old who is currently on the North American leg of his tour has been one of the most sought after ‘live’ acts to watch.

The Kuala Lumpur stop in April will be his seventh show in Asia for this leg of the tour, having already announced the dates for Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok.

Organisers have warned scalpers off by implementing personalised tickets.

Fans will have to show their valid identification card along with the tickets with their names on it to gain admission.

Sheeran was 2017’s top-selling global artist.

His third studio album ÷ (Divide) released in March 2017 was also the best-selling album of the year having sold close to 16 million copies.

The album, which contains hits like Shape of You, Castle on the Hill, Perfect and Happier, also won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.