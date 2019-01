Park Bo-gum confirms Malaysia fan meet date

The 25-year-old actor last visited Malaysia in March 2018. — Picture via Instagram/OfficialBoGumPH

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — South Korean actor Park Bo-gum has finally announced the date of his much-anticipated fan meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Fans of the 25-year-old actor should mark March 30 on their calendars.

Organisers unveiled the remaining dates of his upcoming tour of Asia via Instagram today. No other details were available at time of writing.

In addition to his Malaysia stopover, Park will also be meeting fans in Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

The actor first found fame in the popular K-drama series Reply 1988 and is currently sweeping Song Hye-kyo off her feet in the romantic drama Encounter.

Park is no stranger to our shores and last visited Malaysia in March 2018 for a Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ launch.