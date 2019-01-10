Forklift driver jailed a week for smearing faeces on woman who rejected him

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to jail after smearing faeces on a woman’s face because she rejected his advances. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 — A 28-year-old man became romantically interested in his colleague, but when she spurned his advances, he collected his faeces in a plastic bag and smeared it on her face.

Mohamad Razli Abdul Razak was sentenced to a week behind bars today after pleading guilty to using criminal force on Norlinah Yunos, 49. He worked as a forklift driver at wholesale centre Eastern Green, while she worked as a packer there.

The court heard that the pair became acquainted sometime in May 2017 and he began pursuing her shortly after, but she eventually rejected his advances.

He refused to accept her decision and they got into a dispute. He told her he would show his true colours and reveal his evil side.

On June 2, 2017, sometime in the morning, Razli defecated and collected his faeces in a plastic bag before setting out to look for Norlinah, who also worked as a part-time cleaner for a town council. Razli knew she would be working at her cleaning job that morning.

At about 6.40am, he spotted her cleaning a rubbish bin in Jurong West.

He grabbed her from behind and smeared the contents of the plastic bag on her face. Her face and body were then stained by the faeces.

Norlinah struggled vigorously and managed to break free. Razli then fled the scene.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Jing Feng asked for two weeks’ imprisonment, saying there was a high level of premeditation. Razli, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency and said he was remorseful.

For assaulting Norlinah, he could have been jailed up to three months and/or fined up to S$1,500 (RM4,550). — TODAY