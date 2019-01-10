Guan Eng: Malaysia politically stable, will have orderly power transfer

Lim said Pakatan Harapan is the only political coalition that can represent all Malaysians currently. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — Malaysia is stable politically and the transfer of leadership in the government will be just as orderly, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng emphasised today after a market research report yesterday that suggested otherwise.

Lim said recent political developments domestically showed Malaysia is politically stable and that the ruling Pakatan Harapan is the only political coalition that can represent all Malaysians currently.

“Any change in leadership as agreed beforehand will be done orderly within legal and democratic norms.

“Malaysia is a democracy and debates are part of robust democratic culture. These debates do not distract the government from implementing its planned and scheduled reforms,” he told a news conference at the Finance Ministry here.

Lim was responding to a report yesterday by Nomura Global Markets Research which downgraded Malaysian equities, over concern about political instability in the country.

Financial daily The Edge had carried the Nomura report that alluded to political risks with discontent over defections and the news outlet’s focus on the timeframe for the handover of the prime minister post.

“(These) seem to be unnerving some investors as it takes the government’s focus away from delivering on the reform agenda,” Nomura was quoted saying.

