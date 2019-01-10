Malaysia Airlines celebrates the New Year with up to 30pc off on fares

Buy airplane tickets at a discount of up to 30 per cent via Malaysia Airlines’ New Year airfare deals! — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — Travelling can be a happy treat for yourself or your family but it can sometimes burn a hole in your wallet.

However, from now until Sunday (January 13), you can buy airplane tickets at a discount of up to 30 per cent off via Malaysia Airlines’ New Year airfare deals to selected destinations.

You can start the year by travelling to your favourite destinations or explore new places with all-in one way Economy Class fares starting from RM169 to Langkawi and from RM279 to Kota Kinabalu.

Passengers can also purchase tickets to Singapore from as low as RM189, Jakarta from RM229, Hong Kong from RM459, Beijing from RM899 and Tokyo from RM1,329.

Other destinations on offer include flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney starting from RM1,169, Adelaide from RM1,299 and London from RM1,789.

Malaysia Airlines’ Group chief revenue officer Ignatius Ong said: “We are delighted to celebrate the beginning of a new year by offering guests with some of our best deals.

“It is never too early to plan your holiday with loved ones or family. With many long weekends ahead in 2019, especially over the upcoming Chinese New Year break, we encourage our customers to plan their trips in advance be it for long or short weekend holidays.”

Apart from these promotions, customers can also enjoy an additional 20 per cent off on the airline’s premium add-on services which includes seat selection, extra baggage and Golden Lounge access at KL International Airport (KLIA).

Combo purchases of standard seat selection and extra 10kg baggage or lounge access and extra legroom seats are also available during the sale.

Malaysia Airlines’ fares include checked-in baggage allowance of 40kg on Business Class on all destinations and 30kg for Economy Class travels to international destinations and 20kg on domestic, complimentary meals and superior in-flight entertainment.

The New Year deals are valid for immediate travel until June 30, 2019 and available on www.malaysiaairlines.com.