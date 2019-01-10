Dr M: MACC Act to show real beneficiary owners in companies

Dr Mahathir said the provision would enable the MACC to identify the real owners of any interest during their investigation. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — The government is to propose the inclusion of a provision in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act to show the real beneficiary owners in companies, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said this was one of the matters decided upon at a meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption which he chaired at Perdana Putra here.

Dr Mahathir said the provision would enable the MACC to identify the real owners of any interest during their investigation.

“We find that some people use other people’s names, so the owners are different. We want to draft laws so that we can catch the real owners.

“We are aware that some people, in order to avoid, use other people’s names. But we want to get the beneficiary owners,” he told reporters after the meeting.

He said that though the owners use other people’s names, the evidence will be found and action taken against the real owners.

Dr Mahathir said today’s meeting discussed, among others, education as a means of producing a generation of integrity and of noble character in the aspect of human governance and character building.

“We want to foster a culture of good living values in Malaysians and this has to start from small.

“So, the Education Ministry has to emphasise this by fostering noble values in nurturing students to combat corruption,” he said. — Bernama