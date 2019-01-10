As SST income tops targets, Guan Eng says deficit goals easily in hand

Lim gave his assurance that Putrajaya remained on track to bring the federal deficit down to 3.7 per cent in 2018 and 3.4 per cent this year. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — Malaysia is in no danger of missing its deficit reduction targets for 2018 as higher than expected tax collections have bolstered the government’s coffers, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

Dismissing a financial report predicting that the country’s overspending could have worsened last year, Lim then gave his assurance that Putrajaya remained on track to bring the federal deficit down to 3.7 per cent in 2018 and 3.4 per cent this year.

“Nomura Global Research’s report that the 2018 fiscal deficit would deteriorate to 3.9 per cent of GDP is simply untrue, I can vouch that in 2018, fiscal deficit will be well within 3.7 per cent.

“Furthermore, Sales and Services Tax (SST) collection exceeded our initial projection by 34 per cent at RM5.4 billion, compared to the projected figure of RM4 billion,” he told reporters here.

